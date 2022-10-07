Ama Slay takes you on a sonic journey with new single; Far Away

US-Based Ghanaian songstress, Ama Slay returns with a new jam dubbed Far Away following her collaborative single featuring Ko-Jo Cue titled, Ebi You.

In ‘Far Away’, Ama Slay shows her dominance as she tells naysayers to stay away from her as she is concentrating on getting the bag and staying fly.

Under her Record label, Sutton Records Ama Slay has proven to be one of the fastest-rising female artists from Ghana. She has worked with Fameye, E.L, Joey B and others.

Far Away is a single produced by Laxio Beatz.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.