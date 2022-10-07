fbpx
Ama Slay takes you on a sonic journey with new single; Far Away

Ama Slay takes you on a sonic journey with new single; Far Away
US-Based Ghanaian songstress, Ama Slay returns with a new jam dubbed Far Away following her collaborative single featuring Ko-Jo Cue titled, Ebi You. 

In ‘Far Away’, Ama Slay shows her dominance as she tells naysayers to stay away from her as she is concentrating on getting the bag and staying fly. 

Under her Record label, Sutton Records Ama Slay has proven to be one of the fastest-rising female artists from Ghana. She has worked with Fameye, E.L, Joey B and others.

Far Away is a single produced by Laxio Beatz. 

