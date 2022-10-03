Heartman Lali unveils tracklist & cover art of upcoming ‘Son of Dora EP; drops October 14!

Afrobeats musician Heartman Lali Ezuh, well known as Heartman Lali has unveiled the cover art and tracklist to his much awaited debut EP, Son Of Dora.

The singer and rap star made this public via his entire social media handle and alongside using the medium to thank fans for their support throughout his music journey.

Heartman Lali also revealed the album would be released on 14th of October, 2022.

The Exclusive Boafo Entertainment artiste also promised it would be worth the long wait as everyone would enjoy the greatness in it.

The ‘Son Of DoRa’ EP consists of 8 tracks, and features the likes of Ghana’s finest female songstress Sefa aka S3fa of ‘EchockE’ fame, Smooth star, M2 aka M2Flyest and Don Elvi a fine rapper.

Heartman Lali’s talent can never be undermined as he has proven in the past to be a great music entertainer and artiste.

He first rose to limelight after his single For You, song earned him nominations at the 2021 Ghana Music Awards UK.

He was also nominated for Africa Next Star at the 2021 Global Music Awards, Youth Empowerment Awards and Spotlights Creative Art & Business Awards.

He started his music career professionally in 2020 as an underground rapper.

The Exclusive Boafo Entertainment artiste, in a video monitored online said he is certain this EP will make a positive impact in his life elevating his music career to the next level.

The artist called on his fans and everyone to support him when the EP finally drops on the 14th of October 2022. Some producers who worked on the EP are as follows, Kilson, Zanli, Beat Vampire, Hairlegbe and Skanty.

Pre-Save here Son OF Dora EP

