Boynat drops classic visuals for latest banger; Doings

Afrobeat / Afro-dancehall artist and song writer, Aikins Nartey Tetteh professionally known as Boynat has inserted a hard-hitting single dubbed; Doings.

The songster was born on 23rd October 1999 in Mampong in the eastern region as the first child of his parents and the only son to his Father.

His started education from Presby government school in the Eastern Region, and continued his senior high school at Aburi Senior High Technical school and later completed at Pentecost senior high school at Koforidua.

Ahead of the Christmas festivities, Boynat delivers this soothing and well-crafted body of work for all music enthusiast. Stream and Download ‘Doings’ by Boynat on all digital stores now!

