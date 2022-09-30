fbpx
Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!

He's about to lit up Nigerian media!

Shatta storms Nigeria for a media tour; already bags a brand ambassadorial deal & visits Mr Eazi!
Photo Credit: /Google Images

Despite beefing the entire Nigerian Music industry, Shatta Wale has finally landed in Nigeria for a media tour and activation ahead of his upcoming Gift of God album.

In a video shared on blogger, Flavour Tipz’s page, the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ was spotted exchanging hugs with Nigerian musician, Mr Eazi.

The two were engaged in a conversation while sharing laughs and making jokes in a room that looked like an office supposedly of the Nigerian star.

Many Ghanaians thought it unwise for the Shatta Movement Boss to visit Nigeria after he had attacked Nigerian artistes for not supporting Ghanaians concerning music advancement.

He stated during the beef with Nigerians on social media that given the support he gets in Ghana, he doesn’t require the help of Nigerians to promote his song to the rest of the world.

In a tweet dated August 23, he explained: “I said media tour, not promo tour! I am only traveling with my best friend to go and do oil research and you people are complaining ok continue.”

Also commenting on how his announcement topped trends across social media platforms, he tweeted: “Only One man post. News.”

