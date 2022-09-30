KiDi renders unqualified apology for awful tweets in the past!

Following an alarming amount of questionable old tweets by KiDi that have been dug out recently, he has apologized especially to personalities whom he insulted and passed negative comments about.

In the last 24 hours, the singer has dominated entertainment shows in Ghana, made headlines and also topped Twitter trends after his damning old tweets once again resurfaced.

Wednesday, September 28, was supposed to be one of KiDi’s biggest days on the calendar with the release of his latest EP titled 4Play.

It was however marred with the tweets that saw him attack personalities including Delay, Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Nana Akufo-Addo among several others.

It would be recalled that KiDi in 2020 had to tow the same lane when these old tweets came to haunt him. This is not the first time social media users have dug up the famous singer’s tweets.

In the latest apology on Thursday, September 29, the ‘Touch It’ hitmaker expressed remorse while pleading for forgiveness from his victims.

“Years ago, when I was young and ignorant and didn’t understand the implications and consequences of my words, / tweeted things that were inappropriate and unkind.

KiDi was just a whole mood 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/FbQGjvIP7e — CR7 4EVA (@DDhellali) September 28, 2022

As I matured, I came to be extremely regretful of these actions and how they affected the parties involved.

I want to apologise again to everyone for the statements I made, and use this to remind us all to be mindful of the things we say and how they affect people. Let’s be Kind to each other.”

This tweet is Goated herh Lord kidi 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/d0s67zYnpf — Katalyst 🇬🇭⚡ (@kobbykatalyst1) September 29, 2022

Thursday’s post also captured the Lynx Entertainment signee preaching to fans against cyberbullying.

