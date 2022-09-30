DJ Sly King bags Best DJ Africa Nomination for African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) 2022

DJ Sly King has been nominated for the ‘Best DJ Africa’ category in the upcoming AFRIMMA slated for November 14th, 2021.

DJ Sly King, who is the only Ghanaian nominee in this category, was nominated alongside DJ Spinall (Nigeria), Black Coffee (South Africa), Waffles (South Africa), DJ Tunez (Nigeria), DJ Djeff (Angola), DJ Romy Jones (Tanzania) and DJ Big N (Nigeria).

The big list is out, the much-anticipated Nominees List of the prestigious African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) has been released by the organizers.

After a two-year period of virtual shows due to the impact of the pandemic, AFRIMMA Awards is set to return with an in-person ceremony on the 19th of November at the Gilley’s Event Center in Dallas, Texas.

Tagged “This is Africa”, the award show seeks to consolidate on the growth of the previous award ceremonies and the massive growth of African music culture. It has been a great year of good music on the African music scene and many African artists did the continent proud.

The nominee’s list was put together by the AFRIMMA technical team after painstaking research and due diligence. Celebrating African music and African music artists has been the fuel behind AFRIMMA Awards, and the body has consistently uplifted African music on the world stage since inception. It is set to be another chapter in history as African stars hoist their country’s flags in different categories of nominations.

Visit www.afrimma.com to vote for DJ Sly King for Best DJ Africa.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.