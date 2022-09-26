Daddy Lumba reacts to eulogy by Stormzy during Global Citizen Festival performance

Coming off an epic night at the 2022 Global Citizen Festival, Daddy Lumba has reacted to Stormzy’s eulogy of him.

Stormzy decided to honor Daddy Lumba by wearing a shirt with the picture of the legendary singer on it to perform at the Global Citizen Concert.

The reception by fans was just so amazing as some fell in love with him all over again because of that kind gesture.

Daddy Lumba has returned the kind gesture by appreciating Stormzy in a post he made saying Stomrzy’s homage immensely touched him to him at the concert and he would like to take the opportunity to share his gratitude and appreciation for the public display of love.

Daddy Lumba then added that to say that the kind gesture of Stormzy was heartwarming and humbling is an understatement as he really appreciates him for that.

