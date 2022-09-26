bigBen & Camidoh drop irresistible new Afro-pop collaboration ‘My Killa’

Harmony Music Group frontman, bigBen and ‘Sugarcane’ star, Camidoh link up for one of the sweetest collaborations to drop this week; My Killa.

The latest song from the fast-rising Nigerian singer isn’t just another love song; it’s “the love song for everyone”, according to the star. And upon first play, his description to Elite PR holds. Stream or download ‘My Killa’ across all major digital platforms.

There’s a certain allure to the aptly produced collaboration, one that effortlessly melts bigBen and Camidoh’s sweet vocals into the percussive-rich soundscape of Ghanaian producer, Beatz Vampire, with the two pouring out their heart’s content for a girl they desire and the feeling they create is magical.

Detailing how he stumbled upon this potential hit, bigBen shared: “I wrote ‘My Killa’ during a tutorial session in the presence of a friend. She always wanted to experience my creative process, so I invited her to the studio that day. It was a great session and she was my muse”.

‘My Killa’ comes five months after bigBen’s stellar 6-track EP “Swings & Blu3s” and is yet another perfect example of the crooner’s versatility, which has so far captured all the sub-genres of Afrobeat; Afro-fusion, Afro-pop and Afroswing.

But outside of being a solo artist worthy of praise, bigBen has worked with lots of big-name Ghanaian artists; from Stonebwoy, M.anifest, Bisa Kdei, Eden, Sista Afia to Teephlow and with Camidoh now a part of his long list of collaborators, bigBen is arguably one of the industry’s most decorated artists.

Instagram: bigben.musiq

Twitter: @bigben_musiq

Instagram: camidoh

Twitter: @Camidoh

Facebook: Camidoh

