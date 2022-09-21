Stonebwoy’s daughter & Mohammed Kudus turn ‘Gidigba’ addicts in these videos! – Watch here

Stonebwoy’s Gidigba seems to have permeated the very veins and artilleries of his daughter, Jidula and Black Stars midfielder, Mohammed Kudus.

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa’s daughter has thrilled social media users by singing word for word, her father’s new single, ‘GIDIGBA’.

Although she is very young, many have questioned whether she is an old woman in a young child’s skin.

In a video her mother shared of her on Snapchat, four-year-old Jidula memorised the words in her father’s song that one needs to pay careful attention to, to better understand what Stonebwoy was saying.

The young lady sang to the lyrics in Jamaican patua while washing her hair with her eyes closed most of the time without knowing her mother was recording until later in the video.

The patua words in the song would have made it difficult for anyone to understand most of the lyrics, but this little girl surprised many netizens.

Also, in an interview with an international media outfit, Mohammed Kudus, Black Stars forward and Ajax player, revealed that the only thing that would make him laugh will be when Stonebwoy’s Gidigba is played in the arena when he scores a goal.

This was a free promo for the reggae/afro-dancehall act on a huge international media channel. It would do the entire music industry a great benefit if our international football stars would promote more of Ghanaian songs in their respective teams within the UCL & EPL.

Stonebwoy released ‘GIDIGBA’ barely two weeks ago with close to 500,000 views on the visualisation and lyric video.

The song has so far got some dancers moving their bodies to the catchy tune.

