Celestine Donkor to launch ‘Celestial Twinkle Star’ contest

Celestine Donkor Ministries is about to expand its tentacles in its bid to contributing to the growth of the gospel industry with the maiden ‘Celestial Twinkle Star’ contest.

The outfit which manages gospel musician Celestine Donkor, will be rolling out a reality programme for children from the age 7 to 12.

For 13 weeks the children will go through singing contest.

The competition will be streamed on Celestine Donkor’s YouTube channel: CELESTIAL TV.

The children who excel will be mentored by Celestine Donkor and the ultimate winner will gett a collabo with Celestine and an unnamed African gospel artiste.

Celestine Donkor is one of the biggest gospel musicians in Ghana, with a huge presence on the international gospel music market.

She has won various awards including Gospel Artiste of the Year and Best Female Vocal Performance at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

She has also won awards at the 3Music Awards, National Gospel Music Awards, among others.

To register for the Celestial Twinkle Star contest send the Child’s name and age to WhatsApp number 0240719133.

