Another One! R2Bees team up with Stonebwoy for the ultimate party banger!

Your favourite music duo, R2Bees just gave the world a certified Banger, and they have titled it ‘Another One’.

They tapped the one and only reggae and Afrodancehall pacesetter, Stonebwoy for this epic delivery.

The Afro fusion single boasts of salient elements derived from the Amapioano wave right down to the Afrobeat sound which is set to ignite that inner party bird within. Your Friday nights and weekends just got a facelift with this tune.

Mugeez’s unique crooning coupled with Omar Sterling’s easy going bars, marinates perfectly with Stonebwoy’s epic lyricism and flow.

Featuring a plethora of sexy models, a red and blue Lamborghini atop a 5-star white condo, among other club scenes, the crisp visuals is a depiction of true eye candy product.

Don’t forget to spot the ravishing Fantana as she makes a special guest video vixen appearance. It’s sure to be an overall 10/10 for every R2Bees fanatics, music lovers and party steppers.

It comes with plush visuals directed by the renowned South African videographer, Justin Campos and was produced by none other than Tema’s very own Killbeatz.

Stream song here – https://ziikimedia.lnk.to/another-one

You can stream ‘Need Your Love’ featuring Gyakie here – https://ziikimedia.lnk.to/need-your-love

