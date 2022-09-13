Kelvyn Boy bares it all on his smoking habit, staying under Stonebwoy’s shadow & acquiring lands & a car just from ‘Down Flat’!

Based off one interview, Kelvyn Boy has dominated headlines with various revelations made about his addiction to smoking, comments on Stonebwoy, gains from his Down Flat hit, among others.

He made a list of things he’s been able to do with the song being a hit, and it has really changed his life as he’s been able to cash out big time.

Kelvyn Boy after leaving Stonebwoy’s record label tried something different on his own and Down Flat was the turning point for him as it opened a lot of doors and changed his life completely.

According to Kelvyn Boy, what people see and conclude is that he’s doing well as a young person. He’s been able to achieve that through Down Flat becoming a hit song, and today, he has a car, land, and some other properties he could boast of.

In other news, Kelvyn Boy disclosed that he invested a lot of money into his music videos before the release of his “Down Flat” song but those songs and their videos never made hit like his current hit.

Speaking in an interview on the Daybreak Hitz segment with Andy Dosty of Hitz FM fame, Kelvynboy lamented that it has never been easy for musicians in Ghana on the account that they have to spend a lot of resources before they make hits.

He further made it known that he can’t go a day without smoking because smoking calms him down despite the adverse effects it has on others.

He also revealed that he cut off his dreadlocks because he did it to look and sound like his former record label boss and fellow artiste, Stonebwoy.

He instigated that once he cut off the dreads and parted ways with the Stonebwoy, he was able to record Down Flat and the rest is history, hence, he felt like being under the shadow of Stonebwoy was delaying his greatness.

