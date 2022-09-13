Damage Control gives a refreshing vibe to drill music on new EP; Time on Time

Burgeoning music group, Damage Control ahs drawn the spotlight back again on rill music with a captivating EP titled; Time on Time.

The album is a drill and afrobeats fused record produced by Dr. Crack. All the songs on the EP were mixed and mastered by BEATSZANE and GOVAREPUBPLIK.

The music trio consisting of Xnoe, Qojo Bhadboy and Xkanti had 3 weeks long Recording Retreat and through that process thirteen songs were produced.

Damage Control group come from Kumasi, the home of Asakaa, who tell stories about their realities in their native tongue. The beauty of this project is captured in the collaborative nature of the creative process that birthed it.

According to fast-rising music group, the hardest task in the entire process was selecting the 5 songs for their debut EP. Nonetheless, the songs which made the cut have the potential to revive drill music and afro-fusion at large.

Thematically, the songs capture the real life experiences of the artist during the creative process that birthed the album.

Track list below;

1. All Day

2. Weakness

3. No friends

4. Happy me

5. Obaa Hema

Moods ranging from, love, to daily struggles of success, to finding joy amidst the pain. This tape is worth your time and should definitely be given a listen.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.