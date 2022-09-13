Black Sherif cops 2022 BET Hiphop Awards Best International Flow nomination; poised to follow after Sarkodie in winning!

As expected, Black Sherif has began a long streak of winning international awards with a 2022 BET Hiphop Awards ‘Best International Flow’ nomination.

The ‘Kwaku The Traveller’ hitmaker becomes the second Ghanaian to be nominated for the category after rapper Sarkodie secured and won the same category in 2019.

He shrugged off competition from Falz (Nigeria), Ghetts (U.K.), Kalash (France), Lil Simz (U.K.), Nasty C (South Africa) and Tory Lanez (Canada).

Black Sherif, however, faces stiff competition from other artiste from Africa, Europe and the Americas this year.

He will slug it out with Blxckie from South Africa, Nadia Nakai from Zimbabwe, Benjamin Epps and Le Juiice from France, Central Cee and Knucks from the United Kingdom, Haviah Mighty from Canada and Tasha and Tracie from Brazil.

When King Sark Won Best International Flow BET Hip hop awards 2019 🏆🇬🇭🇬🇭

Blacko will also bag this home On God#Sarkodie #Blacko #Blacksherif #BETawards pic.twitter.com/INsbPGJm3m — Lord Nelson (@thehighestblog) September 12, 2022

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will be aired on September 30, 2022, at Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

