Akesse Brempong keeps London’s SAGA Xperience wanting more with epic delivery!

Gospel A-lister, Akesse Brempong over the weekend made a quick stop in London at the maiden edition of the Saga Xperience.

Held on the 10th and 11th of September 2022 at the Trinity Baptist Church, Oasis House, the event saw a packed auditorium heavily engaged in the ministration of Ghana’s Gospel Reggae & Afrobeat kingpin on Day 2 of the event.

Starting off with his signature spontaneous worship catalogue, he skillfully drew the patrons into a solemn mood of intimate fellowship and switched it up to his Reggae repertoire with hits like God Is Working and Alright.

He proved his versatility by ending it off with a medley of his Gospel Afrobeat hits including Crazy Love & Blessed which got the entire auditorium on their feet jamming in the Holy Ghost like nobody’s business.

Akesse’s session was a memorable one that could be summed up as a full 3-square balanced diet filled with the anointing, skill and versatility – the perfect package for every 21st century contemporary gospel act with a global appeal.

Other artistes on bill included Ghana’s MOGmusic, Efe Grace, ACP Kofi Sarpong, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Rev. Nana Sarpong & Emmanuel Smith.

It further hosted the ministries of Nigeria’s Moses Bliss & Sir Muyiwa, South Africa’s Zaza, Zimbabwe’s Canaan, among several other acts from 4 different African countries.

SAGA Xperience was organized by Joint Gospel and hosted by Emmanuel Smith of the Voice fame & DKW.

