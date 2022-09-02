Wendy Shay to prove her artistry as an ‘Enigma’ on upcoming EP; drops October 21!

fbpx
If you enjoyed 'Survivor', get ready for more mind blowing hits off this EP!

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Rufftown Records cash cow, Wendy Shay has unveiled the official title of her upcoming Enigma EP via a visual announcement across her socials.

Taking to Twitter, today Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, she informed fans the project is an Extended Play (EP) bearing the name ‘Enigma’.

Via a hashtag, she also supplied the release date for the EP as Friday, October 21, 2022.

An ‘enigma’ is defined by the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary as “a person, thing, or situation that is mysterious and difficult to understand.”

Wendy Shay’s latest single is the successful 2022 ‘Survivor’. It is an encouragement to people who have suffered the crippling effects of heartbreak.

