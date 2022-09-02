Wendy Shay to prove her artistry as an ‘Enigma’ on upcoming EP; drops October 21!

Rufftown Records cash cow, Wendy Shay has unveiled the official title of her upcoming Enigma EP via a visual announcement across her socials.

Taking to Twitter, today Wednesday, 31 August, 2022, she informed fans the project is an Extended Play (EP) bearing the name ‘Enigma’.

Via a hashtag, she also supplied the release date for the EP as Friday, October 21, 2022.

Just say ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/bG0Df1UQkV — Wendy Shay (@wendyshaygh) August 27, 2022

An ‘enigma’ is defined by the Oxford Learner’s Dictionary as “a person, thing, or situation that is mysterious and difficult to understand.”

Wendy Shay’s latest single is the successful 2022 ‘Survivor’. It is an encouragement to people who have suffered the crippling effects of heartbreak.

