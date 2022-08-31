When you’re popular, people come to you for financial help but times are hard – Dadie Opanka bemoans

Ace rapper, Armstrong Affum aka Dadie Opanka has shared his two cents on the ongoing economic hardships being faced in the country from the angle of the famous like himself.

Dadie Opanka told Xzone’s Jay Kojo Daasebre (JKD) that it has become more challenging for him to support himself as a musician due to increased gas prices and the appreciating value of the American dollar.

“Mostly I write songs from my heart. Everyone is going through a lot. Things are tough these days. The street isn’t easy for us. The price of fuel, Dollar is increasing at an incredible rate. The prices of goods and services go up but salaries remain the same”, he said.

Dadie Opanka further discussed how because of his social status, people reach out to him for financial help but he can’t meet everybody’s need or solve their problems.

“When you’re popular, people come to you for financial help. You can’t satisfy everyone who comes to you for such assistance” he added.

