Mercy Asiedu joins the bandwagon of Kumawood crooners with new ‘Pressure’ single!

Ace Actress kum songstress, Mercy Asiedu is out with a Highlife tune dubbed ‘Pressure’, which hovers around a toxic ex who now can’t get over the woman he trampled upon.

Now that this woman has found someone who treats her better, her ex-boyfriend wants her back but according to Oheneyere Mercy Asiedu, it is now time to pay him back by giving him pressure.

The song which was sung in Twi has caught the attention of Ghanaian music lovers who seem impressed with her 2022 single.

A section of the public has shared their honest opinions on Mercy’s singing talent and the effort that went into creating the music video which is now available on YouTube.

Already, the video released two days ago has garnered 94,752 views as of August 31.

Announcing her new project on her official Instagram page, Mercy wrote: “#PRESSURE is out now! Let’s get our groove on.”

The Kumawood actress, indeed ‘undertook the assignment’ with her carefully selected costume that made her look younger and radiant.

She came prepared right from makeup to accessories. She attempted to ‘fit in’ by appealing to the younger generation with her style. Mercy rocked one of her signature sunglass.

Reacting to the song, a number of social media users mentioned how they never expected Mercy to come out with a circular song.

The industry has witnessed a number of such surprises involving actresses switching to music. The likes of Tracey Boakye, Nana Ama McBrown and Emelia Brobbey have attempted music.

Meanwhile, not all are feeling Mercy Asiedu’s vibe. She has been admonished to stick to music but it seems that she is just getting started as media promotion of her latest single is ongoing.

In all, Mercy put a lot of energy and hard work into the production of ‘Pressure’ judging from her previous releases. The music video for her new single is one of her best so far.

The husband of the actress, Nana Agyemang Duah I served as the Executive Producer of ‘Pressure’. The song was produced by Bassey Mix and the music video was directed by Mcwillies.

It is good to note that, Mercy Asiedu has a number of songs to her credit. Her style was gospel music; however, she has switched to Highlife.

Popular among her old collection includes – ‘Yesu Do Wo’, ‘Nyame Adwuma’, ‘Kia Me’, ‘Adwenkyere’ and ‘Ye Me Ho Nsenkyerene’.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.