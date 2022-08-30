MzVee gets Efya, Nana Ama McBrown, Mona 4Reall, others doing the ‘Dumebi’ sing-along challenge

Renowned songstress, MzVee has resumed phase 2 of her promotion for her anniversary commemorating album, 10Thirty, with the Dumebi sing-along challenge.

MzVee has launched yet another social media challenge as she continues to promote her smash-hit single ‘Dumebi’, dubbed the Dumebi sing-along challenge.

The song that was housed in her fifth studio album ’10thirty’ features Nigerian superstar singer Yemi Alade.

Following a successful dance challenge, MzVee has kickstarted a sing-along challenge where social media users can video themselves singing their favourite part of the song alongside MzVee herself.

Launched a few hours ago, top Ghanaian personalities including singers Mona4Reall, Efya, on-air personalities Giovanni Caleb, Nana Ama McBrown, Berla Mindu, model Victoria Michals have since jumped on the new social media craze.

