Jay Bahd has an upcoming track & album with The Game & Nipsey Hussle!
Still on the agenda of going global with the Asakaa sound, Jackson Kwadwo Bawuah, aka Jay Bahd has tweeted his feature on an upcoming international album which also has another top Hiphop icon.

The sensational musician announced his appearance on an album which features the late American hiphop rapper, Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, well known as Nipsey Hussle.

Jay Bahd revealed that he is very glad to be recruited on the international album which features a legend, Nipsey Hussle who was murdered on 31st March 2019 in Los Angeles in the United States of America.

Well, the Kumerican rapper seems to have attained new heights in his music career as he earned an international collaboration deal on an album.

He has also revealed that he is on an upcoming track with renowned US rapper, The Game and Joey Young!

