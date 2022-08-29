Meet Mona4Real’s latest Sky blue G-Wagon – Big B!

Renowned socialite turned artiste, Mona Faiz Montrage, aka Hajia4Real or Mona4Real isn’t stop[ping just yet with flaunting her assets as she acquires a new G-Wagon.

Hajia4Real who is known to have one of the most expensive houses in Trassacco as well as a couple of expensive rides has added another one to her fleet of cars.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, Hajia4Real was spotted sitting on her blue-sprayed G-Wagon beaming with smiles and excitement as she announces her new achievement.

She captioned the video “Time with my “Big B” and her comment section was flooded with congratulatory messages from some of her well-wishers and fans on social media.

