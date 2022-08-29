Ghana National Gospel Music Awards 2022: Full list of winners

We present to you the official Winners for the 2022 Ghana National Gospel Music Awards announced at a special awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, August 27, 2022.

Hosted by James Mensah and Eno Safo, the glamorous night saw Heavenly performances from Amanda (poet), Kwame Gyedu, KobbySalm, Scott Evans, Piesie Esther, Celestine Donkor, Bethel Revival Choir and others.

The 5th edition of the Ghana National Gospel Music Awards (NGMA) was powered by Global Expert Recovery Limited with sponsorship from Pedlo Energy. It was supported by Africa World Airlines.

The organizers also honoured Elder Samuel K. Ampiah with the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Below is the full list of nominees and winners.

Gospel Male Vocalist of the Year – Perez Musik (Hewale lala)

Gospel Female Vocalist of the Year – Celestine Donkor

Gospel Songwriter of the Year – Quame Gyedu – W’aho)den

Gospel Music Video of the Year – Empress Gifty – Skyweb Eye Woaa

Gospel Music Instrumentalist of the Year – Nana Yaw Safo

Gospel Music Producer of the Year – Dan Bassey – The Glory by Obaapa Christy

Traditional Gospel Song of the Year – Bethel Revival Choir – Agbadza Medley Vol 3

Gospel Collaboration of the Year – Prophet Joseph Atarah Ft Piesie Esther – Woye Odo

Best Worship Song of the Year – Perppy – Ofata Ayeyi

Best Praise Song of the Year – Diana Hamilton – Awurade Ye

Best Gospel Song of the Year – Ohemaa Mercy – Ote Me Mu

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Radio/TV) – Franky5 Hitz FM

Gospel Music Promoter of the Year (Online/Blogging) – Qweku Glover (GloversHub.com)

Adventist Vibrant Artiste of the Year – Alex Acheampong

Gospel Artiste Manager of the Year – David – Bethel Revival Choir

International Artiste(s)of the Year – Benestelle

African Artiste(s) of the Year – Nelkay (South Africa)

Urban Artiste of the Year – Scott Evans

Gospel Male Artiste of the Year – Akesse Brempong

Gospel Female Artiste(s) of The Year – Diana Hamilton

Gospel Artiste(s) of the Year (Diaspora) – Herty Corgie

Gospel Song of the Year (Diaspora) – Alex Acheampong – It won’t Be Long

Church Choir of the Year – Potters City Choir

Choral Group of the Year – The Harmonious Choir

Gospel New artiste(s) of the Year – Adom Kiki

Best Hybrid Gospel Song of the Year – Kofi Kinaata – Thy Grace II

Gospel Uncovered Artiste(s) of the Year – Rosemond Akyeampong

MUSIGHA Gospel Performance of The Year – Empress Gifty

Gospel Artist of The Year – Diana Antwi Hamilton

HERE WE GO ,This is the Best Urban Gospel Artist winner @scottevanszb on the Red Carpet of Ghana National Gospel Music Awards yesterday at AICC. The Gospel of excellence in this video 🌴



•Vbuqs World | Serwaa | #ThisIsGhana | pic.twitter.com/eF3Bk8BS3c — UrbanGospel President (@Vbuqsworld) August 28, 2022

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.