Tinny & Don Tsegah exchange mutual apologies; almost tags Andy Dosty as a fool too!

Ace rapper, Tinny has sat on the same seat as Stonebwoy to be interviewed on why he labelled the artiste and others as fools.

Andy Dosty, who looked dapper in a suit with spectacles to match, contended that Tinny went overboard when he described the three personalities as a bunch of idiots for discussing his story on the channel.

The host of Daybreak Hitz’s comment was triggered by the seeming calm posture of opinionated Prince Tsegah during the interview with the rapper.

Tinny had maintained that he did no wrong by venting regardless of the insults that punctuated his outburst because his side of the story was not heard before the presenters aired the piece.

Tsegah, who many, including Andy Dosty thought, would be aggressive, rather had a soft voice insisting that his producer called the rapper but to no avail.

Based on both narratives and the background to the story, Andy Dosty asseverated that Tsegah was being charitable.

“I think you’ve treated this issue with kid’s gloves,” Andy Dosty told Tsegah. “Tinny is my friend; let me tell him straight in his face. I don’t like where this thing is going at all. You’re my brother, if what you did is not good, it’s not good.”

Unwilling to concede, Tinny criticized Andy Dosty’s view, saying: “So, Andy wants to tell me he’s the one to tell it to my face that I erred. Then when you think so, you want to think like the people that said that. I’ll categorise you as such. If you think what I did was wrong, that’s your opinion. I know what I did was good.”

An unbowed Tinny further remarked that legends are to be treated as such, hence, it was inappropriate for Tsegah, Merqury Quaye and Stonebwoy to have dented his image.

“All hands are not equal. So, if there is an issue about a legend, is that how to handle it? You should respect us. We’re quiet but we’re not cowards. It’s not nice.”

Meanwhile, Tinny and Tsegah have smoked the peace pipe after they apologised to each other.

On May 7, 2022, Stonebwoy who was on Hitz FM’s Cruise Control paid for the release of a car said to be Tinny’s.

The said vehicle, according to reports, had been confiscated at the Taifa Police Station after Tinny reportedly failed to show up for a performance in Oti Region despite receiving his GH¢2,000 performance fee from event planner Yaw Menkasa.

Three months after the development, Tinny responded with a barrage of insults.

In his interview with Abeiku Santana on Okay FM on August 15, 2022, Tinny, without mincing words described Stonebwoy and Merqury Quaye, the host of Hitz FM’s Cruise Control as fools.

“I saw a video of Merqury Quaye and another gentleman and Stonebwoy enter the studio and they said I owe whatever and he said he will pay. When I saw the video, I noticed only fools were there; none is wise. I saw it as a bunch of fools, bunch of idiots who have had the chance to be on radio,” Tinny fumed with rage as he expressed disappointment in Stonebwoy.

The rapper has since been criticized by a section of the public for what they described as unnecessary outburst. Some have argued that he should be grateful to Stonebwoy for paying the debt but Tinny has maintained that Stonebwoy should have spoken to him before or after the payment.

