DJ Switch admitted into Chaminade College in the USA!

Always blazing the trail among talented kids in Ghana, Erica Armah Bra-Bulu Tandoh, popularly known as DJ Switch, has gained admission into a High School in the USA.

The young DJ made it known in a social media post that she has been admitted to Chaminade College Preparatory, a private Catholic school in Los Angeles.

DJ Switch also indicated that she was stepping into a new chapter of her life and thanked her parents and some other people for helping her through her life’s journey.

Welcome to the new chapter in my life…First day of school @ChaminadeCCP …Soaring like an Eagle, Switch up!!! Thank you to my Parents/family, my team @FrancisOnelum (My Rep), @), @juliaxbuchwald @buchwaldtalent and Co for making this happen!! GodMadeIt! pic.twitter.com/Aoq3AQoscI — DJ SWITCH GHANA (@djswitchghana) August 22, 2022

Along with her post were five pictures of her dressed in a school uniform while standing on a football pitch wearing a white t-shirt over a black skirt.

Other photos also captured her with a group of classmates and another in front of the school’s monument with the school’s name boldly written on it.

