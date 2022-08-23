Shatta Rako; the zealous Dancehall/Reggae artist

Ghana music figure Shatta Rako aka (Kojo Legend) is undoubtedly a name that cannot be ruled out of the Ghanaian music industry.

Rexford Kojo Amoah was born to Mr. Justice Charles Amoah and Ms. Mercy Mensah on the 12th of November. His interest in music sparked at a tender age as a chorister.

His dream to pursue music gained much prominence during his senior high school days at Adisadel College.

He was convinced to join the school choir where he polished his singing with finesse.

Radio become another part of him when he gained admission into KNUST in 1999, where he was the host of a drive-time show on Contatato 94.5 (Current Focus FM) called “Hiplife Flava” which gained him a lot of popularity!

Although performing with other artists, his zeal to release his debut was in 2005 after his return from the United Kingdom.

His first single titled ‘NFONI’ was an instant hit as his unique style coupled with vocal credence made him exceptional.

He then gained recognition as the only artist doing Reggae/Dancehall in Ghana at the time after veterans of the genre like General Marcus, Mr Root Eye, Yoggi Doggy, Sonni Balli, Scooby Selah, and a few others.

His dexterity and ability to switch up style earned him the opportunity to work with Ghanaian music giants like Jewel Ackah, Kofi B, Daasebre Dwamena, Pat Thomas, Kwame Adinkra, Mr Root Eye, Kofi Nti amongst others.

Throughout his over a fifteen-year journey on the Ghanaian music scene, he has also mentored some artists and showbiz personalities like Bredren B, Ojoo and UK Based Nigerian Musician and Businessman Oluwatosin Ajibade popular known as Mr. Eazi who has always referred to him as his LEGEND.

Shatta Rako also doubles as a professional Graphic Designer and Founder and CEO of Legend Studios and Creative Home.

Has as the four solid albums namely ‘NFONI’, ‘REDEFINED’, ‘KLASSIC REMIXES’ AND ‘THE PREFACE EP’ his credit amongst other classic singles such as ‘TekOver’, ‘MakeMoney’, ‘Roll Call’, ‘Too Late’ and ‘State of Emergency’, which won him his first award as the Song Writer of the Year at the BASS Awards in 2016.

