Piesie Esther’s ‘Waye Me Yie’ visuals hit 1m under 2 months; talks working with Shatta Wale & being invited to perform for John Mahama!

Following her major success with visuals of Way3 Me Yie hitting 1 million views under 2 months on her YouTube channel managed by Mipromo Media, Piesie Esther has opened up on the aftermath.

Piesie Esther, a gospel singer from Ghana, said she would be open to working with Shatta Wale on a gospel song to bring people to Christ.

The “Ziba Beko” singer claims that Shatta Wale’s enormous fan base makes working with him really thrilling insofar as they ultimately promote the gospel and encourage people to accept Christ.

“The main objective of our work is to win souls for Christ and if I don’t sing secular songs but I invite Shatta Wale that we should sing about the gospel of God I don’t see anything wrong with it,” she told Amansan Krakye.

“I have realized that Shatta Wale has a lot of followers and if I’m able to stand on his platform to talk about the word of God for many people to hear, there’s nothing sinful about it,”

She explained “Because if Shatta Wale didn’t convince me to do secular music but I have rather done a gospel song with him to praise God then I strongly believe that it will be very exciting.

“Because even if one person accepts Christ and changes from their bad ways of doing things, there’s a lot of joy and excitement among the angels in heaven,” Piesie Esther ended on the Kastle Drive Show.

Furthermore, Piesie Esther was invited to perform at the 30th wedding anniversary of the former president John Dramani Mahama and his wife Lordina Mahama.

The well-known gospel performer Piesie Esther has expressed via her spirited singing her joy and excitement at being allowed to take part in the former first couple’s special moments.

She claims that given the type of dignitaries who attended the ceremony, she never imagined that she would be selected for such a historic occasion.

“I was very happy and I gave thanks to God when I heard that former president Mahama has invited me to perform at his 30th wedding anniversary ceremony,” she revealed.

She told Amansan Krakye on the Kastle Drive Show that she never expected that she would land such an opportunity.

She said “Because a child from a poor background like me and today I have been able to get this far for me to be invited by the former president, it made me really happy and showed gratitude to God.

“This is because I never imagined that one day I will get to this point and as for the excitement, you can imagine so I was extremely excited to have been chosen to perform for them,” Piesie Esther told the host.

