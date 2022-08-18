Theo Vesachi gives details to why Soldiers stripped him naked

Medikal-assisted ‘Frass‘ crooner, Theo Vesachi has found himself on the wrong side of the law following a viral video of himself being stripped naked by soldiers.

In a video that has gone viral, the up-and-coming singer, Theo Versace was seen surrounded by some military men after they saw him wearing military camo pants.

While standing by his car, they demanded he takes off his pants in the middle of the street.

The singer, who gave up his pants reluctantly, later got into his car and drove off after the encounter.

This comes after the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) commenced a series of exercises to curb the unlawful sale and use of military-pattern uniforms and accoutrements following their continuous use by persons and institutions, who have not been permitted to do so.

They noted that the exercise is mostly targeted at people who use the uniforms to impersonate the military.

The GAF explained that the acts by such persons tarnish the image they have sought to build and also create a false sense of insecurity in the country.

Musician stripped off pants

“(The) GAF will not allow this situation to persist and will henceforth step up the arrests of these persons and deal with them drastically but in accordance with the due process of the law,” part of the statement read.

Theo Vesachi is about releasing a banger with Medikal dubbed Frass and it drops on all digital streaming platforms tomorrow.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.