Kelvynboy debuts new “Down Flat” haircut; set for a joint on Davido’s upcoming album!

Photo Credit: /Google Images

Ghana’s Afrobeat sensation holding the industry down with one of the biggest hits of the year, Kelvynboy has revealed a new haircut & a Davido link up.

The Nigerian music star has reached out to the Ghanaian afrobeat singer for a feature on his upcoming album.

This was revealed after Kelvyn Boy posted a screenshot of his conversation with OBO on his Instagram Stories on Monday, August 15.

The Nigerian Afrobeats megastar announced his forthcoming album on Saturday, 13th August 2022.

He had previously teased that he will be dropping an album in 2022 when he released his first and only single for 2022 ‘Stand Strong’, he described the single as the first offering of his 2022 album which at that moment he called ‘We Rise By Lifting Others.’

Also, Kelvynboy ha dropped down after his world tour with a new down cut that has giving him a new look ina way that signifies new beginnings or being refreshed.

