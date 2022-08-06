fbpx
Kudjoe Daze & AY Poyoo Can’t Get Enough Of Her On “Kama”

Kudjoe Daze & AY Poyoo Can’t Get Enough Of Her On “Kama”
Photo Credit: Kudjoe Daze

Fast-rising Kudjoe Daze, a Ghanaian singer/songwriter noted for his lovely vocals, has released a new song titled “Kama.”

He enlists comic rapper AY Poyoo for this new Eze Young produced song, and his deep melodies radiate eroticism.

On “Kama,” the vocalist attempts to admire a woman we are yet to meet. He expresses his willingness to do anything for her. That is genuine love right there.

AY Poyoo’s verse did not disappoint, as it takes an innovative, charming, and humorous approach to expressing his sentiments.

It’s the kind of seductive music that keeps you in love and feeling cherished. Give this multiple plays! 

Tord Ishmael Jason Kudjoe, commonly known as Kudjoe Daze, is an Afro beats and Afro-fusion singer from the Volta Region. He was born to Mr. Francis Kofi Tord and Mrs. Mercy Dzatu Nyavorworyi.

The song is available on all major digital streaming platforms. Get it here and add it to your playlist as well. Follow him on social media via @KudjoeDaze.

