How it all went down at the “It’s About Time” concert in New York over the weekend!

They all proved that Ghana Music lives on & is the next big thing out of Africa

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music
It was a thriller movie over the weekend when the Ghana boys stormed New York for the much anticipated ‘It’s About Time’ concert at the Palladium Times Square.

The concert dubbed, ‘It’s About Time’ happens to be the the maiden concert the popular Tema-based recording and performing artistes have teamed up to anchor a show together outside the shores of the motherland.

‘It’s About Time’ concert was held at the 2,100 capacity Palladium Times Square on Saturday, July 30th. The show had guest performances from Camidoh, King Promise, MzVee, Gyakie, Kelvyn Boy, Darkovibes, Kwesi Arthur and Efya.

How it went down at the its about time concert. Buckle up for a thrilling ride of about 15 parts!!! #Ghanamusic #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 #fyp #itsabouttime #sarkodie #r2bees

It was nothing but fun and excitement when Sarkodie, R2Bees, King Promise, Kwesi Arthur and Darkovibes took turns to thrilled the charged and energized crowd with stellar individual performances.

