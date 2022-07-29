fbpx
Efe Keyz presents the official heartbreak anthem of 2022 dubbed; This Love

Last Last everybody go chop Breakfast...served hot by Efe Keyz!

Efe Keyz presents the official heartbreak anthem of 2022 dubbed; This Love
Photo Credit: Mipromo

Afro-Pop and Pop vocalist, performer, songwriter, TV presenter and former beauty queen, Ellen Ayensuaa Gyapong, better known as Efe Keyz is set to unleash the official heartbreak anthem for 2022 dubbed; This Love.

Returning from hiatus, Efe Keyz is here to stay with her interesting artistry and sultry vocals as she serves her song starved fans with a fresh sonic inspiration.

The Afrobeat tune oozes of the signature sound of the lead guitar and shakers in a mid tempo swing that sits well on Efe’s eclectic songwriting skills.

It’s one themed on the inevitable occurrence of a heartbreak in relationships and will aid listeners have an escape route from all the infamous side effects of the incurable ‘broken heart’ syndrome.

Produced by Qweccy Plus and mixed by Possigee, this masterpiece will surely bless your earbuds. Update your playlist!

Get interactive with Efe across her socials and stream her latest banger available on all platforms.

