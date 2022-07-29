Efe Keyz presents the official heartbreak anthem of 2022 dubbed; This Love

Afro-Pop and Pop vocalist, performer, songwriter, TV presenter and former beauty queen, Ellen Ayensuaa Gyapong, better known as Efe Keyz is set to unleash the official heartbreak anthem for 2022 dubbed; This Love.

Returning from hiatus, Efe Keyz is here to stay with her interesting artistry and sultry vocals as she serves her song starved fans with a fresh sonic inspiration.

The Afrobeat tune oozes of the signature sound of the lead guitar and shakers in a mid tempo swing that sits well on Efe’s eclectic songwriting skills.

It’s one themed on the inevitable occurrence of a heartbreak in relationships and will aid listeners have an escape route from all the infamous side effects of the incurable ‘broken heart’ syndrome.

Produced by Qweccy Plus and mixed by Possigee, this masterpiece will surely bless your earbuds. Update your playlist!

.@efekeyz has a message for yoo ahead of the release of This Love.



Exclusive on @BoomplayMusicGH on 29/07/2022

On all stores on 2/08/2022

Link https://t.co/QuqAI8t4E9 pic.twitter.com/fwVWN5ioEV — MiPROMO Media (@MiPROMOGH) July 27, 2022

Get interactive with Efe across her socials and stream her latest banger available on all platforms.

