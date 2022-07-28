Rocky Dawuni live in Los Angeles for Sunset Concert

Rocky Dawuni, will be live in concert with his all star band at the prestigious Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles this Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Rocky will, at 6:30pm (doors) as part of their beautiful “Sunset Concert Series” DJ Francesca Harding from KCRW, be opening up the show!

The concert is free to the public and open to all ages. Walk ups are available with arrival is suggested.

Coming off of his second GRAMMY nomination for “Best Global Music Album” for his “Voice of Bunbon, Vol. 1,” Rocky is returning to the US for a series of live concert dates.

Rocky’s progressive fusion of Reggae, Highlife, Afrobeat and explosive live concerts have made him a fan favorite of people from all walks of life.

The artist believes that “in the times in which we live there is a critical need to harness the power of music to celebrate our commonality.

There are so many forces pulling people apart that we need to consciously elevate what brings us together.

“Skirball’s reputation for providing a platform for multi cultural music from around the world is the perfect back drop for Rocky’s revival like performances and his signature “Afro Roots” sound.

​

Dawuni has been busy in his home country of Ghana supporting various environmental initiatives in his capacity as a UN Goodwill Ambassador for the Environment for Africa including tree planting campaigns, ocean advocacy and plastic clean up initiatives.

He recently collaborated with Princess Eugenie of York as the first guest for her inaugural Oceans podcast.

The creative activist is currently working on a new album with the powerful first single slated for release before the end of the year!

Please join Rocky Dawuni LIVE!

Thursday, July 28, 2022

Skirball Cultural Center

2701 N Sepulveda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049

​+1 310 440 4500​

Doors at 6:30pm / Free / All ages. Early Arrival Suggested.

Walk ups available without reservations!

​

​For more information on the Skirball please visit: http://www.skirball.org ​

​

​Rocky Dawuni Social Media Links:​

​http://www.rockydawuni.com

​http://www.youtube.com/rockydawunimusic

​http://www.facebook.com/rockydawuni​

​http://www.instagram.com/rockydawuni​

​http://www.twitter.com/rockydawuni

