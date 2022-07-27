Medikal has got a message for all broke ‘Superstars’

Medikal has got the internet talking again after a video of himself shading ‘superstar’ colleagues and public figures popped up.

His was seen telling celebrities who call themselves superstars yet have no money to join him in sleep because they aren’t.

Medikal has been boasting about being wealthy and even shows off his wealth by buying cars and spraying money on strippers hence in his definition of a superstar, he’s more than qualified to be called one because he believes he has money.

According to him, anybody who claims to be a superstar yet has no money isn’t a superstar so he/she should join him in sleep because they’ve got nothing to do and nothing to show for their hard work and fame as the superstars they claim to be.

Medikal in other news has claimed that not all money is used to build houses/properties as some are meant for enjoyment and that is why he lavishes money around and enjoys life and his wife Fella Makafui is also doing exactly that.

