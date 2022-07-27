fbpx
Bruno Kay’s new single ‘Abrabor’ is an inspirational record for the ages

Vibes pon Vibes from the eastern side of Ghana!

2 hours ago
Bruno Kay’s new single ‘Abrabor’ is an inspirational record for the ages
Photo Credit: Bruno Kay

Hailing from the Eastern Region of Ghana, Ghanaian artist, Bruno Kay has continued to mesmerise fans with his inspirational yet upbeat style of music as heard on his new single; Abrabor.

The seeds of Bruno Kay’s career began germinating way back in Mpraeso Senior High School where he was already a crowd favorite during entertainment and other High School fun fairs within the region.

Previously releasing impressive records such as ‘Party Gbee’, ‘Die Hard’, ‘On My Side’, ‘Ogya’ and ‘Aworshia’, Bruno Kay is one of the ever-growing proponents of the ‘’Ghana to the World’’ movement.

His vision is to showcase Ghana’s diversely rich culture and the beauty of the country’s local languages through his music.

‘Abrabo’ joins the pantheon of richly inspirational Ghanaian music delivered rhythmically in our local dialect.

It is definitely a record to keep an eye on this year. Stream or download ‘Abrabor’ across all major digital platforms.

