Fantana opens new restaurant; admits to surgically enhancing body shape!

Following her long hiatus from the music scene, Francine Kouffie, aka Fantana has returned with a new banging body and has opened a new Ivorian restaurant – Acheke Manza.

In an interview, Fantana revealed that rumors speculating on social media about her newly acquired humongous backside are accurate because she has undergone surgery to enhance her shape.

According to her, she feels no shame in enhancing her body shape because she felt she needed to change her body since she was not pleased with her previous shape and since she had the means to do so, she never hesitated to embark on such a journey.

She revealed that a lot of female personalities have misled the public, claiming they have never undergone liposuction to enhance their body, claiming they acquired their shapes by hitting the gym and maintaining good diet.

“There’s nothing wrong with it. Some people do it and say they have not done it which is misleading people because they act like they wear waist trainers or they hit the gym which is not true but a lot of young guys follow me and I wouldn’t like to mislead them”, Fantana said.

She added that even though she had an almost perfect body shape, she wanted to look more confident and pleasing to the eyes of her fans since she was a musician and would garner attention anywhere she goes.

Furthermore, the former Rufftown Records signee, has recently added food business to her music business.

The singer currently owns an Ivorian restaurant located at East Legon opposite Cocovanilla. She recently launched the grand opening of the restaurant she claims to have named it after her grandmother.

Fantana revealed that food business is generally a good venture and she noticed that there are not many Ivorian restaurants in the country, hence she decided to open one.

The restaurant named “Acheke Manza” owned by Fantana aims at pleasing Ghanaians with delicious Ivorian dishes and cuisines. Fantana who has been off the music scene for a while now added that she plans on opening more branches if the business goes well.

