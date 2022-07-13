Alpha 185 teams up with Kelvyn Boy for ‘Stay Away’

After breaking through the music industry and catching the attention of key gatekeepers with his classic and ageless record ‘Aboa Sika’, rapidly growing rapper and Afropop act Alpha 185 has released his first single and video of the year – ‘Stay Away’.

Alpha 185‘s Stay Away features afrobeat star Kelvyn Boy, who gives an appeal to the already great song that should propel Stay Away onto various music charts and listeners.

They both delivered what is described eargasm.

The production, delivery, message, lyrical composition, and vocal dexterity. Credits to Roses beats and Drumnayshin for collaboratively creating another timeless piece.

The video was shot and directed by Kofi Awuah. ‘Stay Away’ is available on all digital platforms.

Update your playlist with ‘Stay Away’: https://linktr.ee/alpha185

