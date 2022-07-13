fbpx
Top Stories

Alpha 185 teams up with Kelvyn Boy for ‘Stay Away’

Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Alpha 185 teams up with Kelvyn Boy for 'Stay Away'
Photo Credit: Alpha 185

After breaking through the music industry and catching the attention of key gatekeepers with his classic and ageless record ‘Aboa Sika’, rapidly growing rapper and Afropop act Alpha 185 has released his first single and video of the year – ‘Stay Away’.

Alpha 185‘s Stay Away features afrobeat star Kelvyn Boy, who gives an appeal to the already great song that should propel Stay Away onto various music charts and listeners.

They both delivered what is described eargasm.

The production, delivery, message, lyrical composition, and vocal dexterity. Credits to Roses beats and Drumnayshin for collaboratively creating another timeless piece.

The video was shot and directed by Kofi Awuah. ‘Stay Away’ is available on all digital platforms.

Update your playlist with ‘Stay Away’: https://linktr.ee/alpha185

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Ghana Music Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 3 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Ghana Music

Ghana Music

Premiere online Mag for daily coverage of Latest Ghanaian music videos, news, reviews, biographies, interviews, photos & more! Download/stream new songs.

Related Articles

2022 Week 18: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

8th May 2022

2022 Week 17: Top 20 Ghana Music Video Countdown

1st May 2022
'Down Flat' dropped directly from above & was recorded under 20 mins; I wasn't harassed at UCC - KelvynBoy

‘Down Flat’ dropped directly from above & was recorded under 20 mins; I wasn’t harassed at UCC – Kelvyn Boy

28th April 2022
Nautyca, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Krymi & more to perform at Greens Lounge anniversary

Nautyca, Kelvyn Boy, Mr Drew, Krymi & more to perform at Greens Lounge anniversary

28th April 2022

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker