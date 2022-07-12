I am telling you! Hajia 4Real is not a musician! – Kwaisey Pee

Ace Ghanaian Highlife act, Akwasi Opoku, popularly known by the stage name, Kwaisey Pee says that Ghanaian socialite turned VGMA & 3Music nominee, Hajia 4Real is not a musician.

Hajia 4Real has been making good songs since she found her feet in the music industry. Her songs have been accepted and embraced by many in society. Mona 4real has songs like Badder than, fine girl, baby, God’s child, and many more.

Speak in an interview on Empire FM, a Takoradi-based radio station, Kwaisey Pee says Hajia 4Real has no talent despite the fact that she has released songs.

Speaking about featuring other artists on songs, Kwaisey Pee said that he has come to a realization that most artists feature other artists not because of their talents but because of the numbers and crowd they pull.

“People will love to do a song with someone like Hajia 4Real (Mona 4Real) who is not a musician because of her large following”, he said.

“I know you want me to say something so you use it for a story but be told Hajia 4Real is not a musician. I am telling you”, Kwaisey Pee said after the host questioned him for the second time if he meant what he said about the songstress.

“You know what I’m talking about but you want to push me so you say Kwaisey Pee said it”. he added.

