Empress Gifty exposes backbiting artistes & friends; shares secret to her youthful look!

Renowned female Gospel artiste, Empress Gifty has disclosed the reason why she no longer keeps friends around her secret to her evergreen look.

Empress Gifty in a recent interview with actress now turned television show host Emelia Brobbey recounted some bitter experiences she had with some former friends.

According to Empress Gifty, she has been betrayed several times by some of her former friends. According to the artist, her first marriage to Mr. Osei failed because of friends. Empress Gifty disclosed that the people she called friends stabbed her in the back after she opened up to them about her first marriage.

“I am very scared of humans. I have had a lot of experiences, so now, I choose my friends because I don’t want anyone to be a burden to me. I took some people as a family but it ended bitterly.”

“Can you imagine you step out with someone you call a friend, and on your blind side, there is an issue with your outfit? Rather than telling me, she phoned my husband at home and complained that a married woman of my caliber stepped out looking bad,” Empress Gifty told Emelia Brobbey on the Okukuseku show.

Empress Gifty further disclosed that some of her friends in the music fraternity are also like her former friends who backstabbed her. According to her, some artists go to the extent of sabotaging her when she gets gigs from event organizers.

She said, “I billed someone from Nigeria to Ghana for a show and after she had arrived, she had a call from another singer enquiring why of all the musicians she agreed to me. This is something that happened about a month ago, and I can tell you more than happened in the past.”

Moreover, the Gospel act further disclosed that she is in a better place compared to some years back when she had to pretend she was happy in life.

She found inner peace after discovering her true self with the help of God. This, she believes, has kept her radiant and growing in beauty.

Although many have condemned her outspoken nature, the gospel musician has clarified that she can not stand pretense.

Empress added that she prefers to address issues that come her way without fear or favour.

Explaining why she always appears happier and younger these days, Empress, who is married to politician Hopeson Adorye, told the host of Okukuseku The Talk Show, Emelia Brobbey, that she is finally living her best life.

“Inner peace is priceless; you can’t buy it. It comes from God, you see the work we do, a lot of us pretend, but within us, we are not happy. It can limit your confidence as a woman…I have pretended for so many years, and now this is Empress. I just want to be me. Love me for who I am.

“I always free my mind, but in the case where I am wrong. I will call to apologise. I don’t have the time to bottle my feelings,” she said.

The “Eye Woaa” hitmaker added that she has faced many obstacles and betrayals in life, but she managed to overcome them all.

