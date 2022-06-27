Out Soon! Wutah Kobby teams up with Shatta Wale on new song

Artist Wutah Kobby, known in real life as Daniel Nyarko Morri, is set to dominate the airwaves again with his upcoming tune.

The award-winning singer and songwriter took to his official social media pages to share a flyer of his upcoming project.

According to the post he shared on his Facebook page, the project, captioned ‘Living My Life’, will have vocal assistance from top Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale.

“Living My Life” owes production remarks to respected Ghanaian music producer and audio engineer; JMJ.

The release date for the single will be shared by Wutah Kobby soon.

