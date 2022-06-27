fbpx
Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, & D-Black named in Top 50 CEOs

Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, & D-Black named in Top 50 CEOs
Photo Credit: Avance Media

Artists Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, & D-Black have been named in the Top 50 CEOs in Ghana list by rating firm; Avance Media.

In announcing the list, the MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah noted that as part of celebrating the 5th publication of the list, the Young CEO of the Year Award has been introduced to award the most enterprising young CEOs among the leading 50 young CEOs.

The decision which is expected to be made by the public can be done via voting on yceo.votinghubgh.com

The award will be presented at the forthcoming Africa Young CEO Summit which will be hosted in Accra on July 14th, 2022.

Aside from Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy & D-Black, the 2022 list features popular names including Rigworld Group CEO, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, Caveman Watches CEO, Anthony Dzamefe, 3Music Networks CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abi and Annan Capital Partners CEO, Roberta Annan.

Below is the official list of 2022 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:

  1. Abdul Hayye Yartey – Cheetah FC
  2. Adeline Quarshie – Credence Micro Credit
  3. Alloysius Attah – Farmerline
  4. Anthony Dzamefe – Caveman Watches
  5. Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah – Star Assurance Company Limited
  6. Bright Yaw Hodzor – Kaprisky Creations GH
  7. Charles Antwi Boahen – Kab-Fam Ghana
  8. Charles Quao – Quao Realty
  9. Christian Boakye Yiadom – Ceqa Foods And Beverages Ghana Ltd
  10. Daniel Dotse – Lead for Ghana
  11. D-Black – Black Avenue Group of Companies
  12. Dentaa Amoateng – GUBA
  13. Ebenezer Paul Buckman (Dr) – Sonotech
  14. Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah – Empire Domus Ltd
  15. Foster Akugri – Hacklab Foundation
  16. Francis Gota – aYo Ghana
  17. Gregory Rockson – mPharma
  18. Gwyneth Gyimah Addo – HairSenta
  19. Harrison Boadu Barnoh – Eye360 Security
  20. Jay Foley – The Radio Advertising People Limited
  21. Joe Mettle – Reverb Studios
  22. John Dumelo – Farmer
  23. Jorge Appiah – Solar Taxi
  24. Kobby Ashong – Asta Print Hub
  25. Kofi Amoa-Abban (Dr.) – Rigworld Group
  26. Kofi Frimpong – Wilkins Engineering Ltd
  27. Kofi Ofosu Nkansah – NEIP
  28. Kojo Soboh – EmyAfrica
  29. Kwadwo Safo Jnr. – Kantanka Group
  30. Kwame A.A. Opoku – Reset Global People
  31. Lesley Aidoo Mensah – Afra K Fashion School
  32. Louis Amenyo Adanuty – Teksol
  33. MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy – HOPin Academy
  34. Michael Kwesi Ofori – Investor Hub
  35. Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko SC
  36. Ohene Kwame Frimpong – Salt Media Group
  37. Richmond Kwame Frimpong (Dr) – FLF Africa
  38. Roberta Annan – Annan Capital Partners
  39. Sadiq Abdulai Abu – 3 Music Networks
  40. Salamu Amadu (Alhaji) – Afro Arab group
  41. Sammi Awuku – National Lottery Authority
  42. Samuel Kofi Acheampong – Angel Broadcasting Network
  43. Sangu Delle (Dr) – Africa Health Holding
  44. Selorm Betepe – SeloArt Group
  45. Sherif Ghali Abdulai – Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs
  46. Stonebwoy – Burniton Music Group
  47. Victor Ademang (Dr) – Ahomka Beverages Limited
  48. Yanfo Hackman – Social Ghana
  49. Yvonne Nelson – YN Productions
  50. Yvonne Ohui Maccarthy – ICPS

