Artists Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, & D-Black have been named in the Top 50 CEOs in Ghana list by rating firm; Avance Media.

In announcing the list, the MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah noted that as part of celebrating the 5th publication of the list, the Young CEO of the Year Award has been introduced to award the most enterprising young CEOs among the leading 50 young CEOs.

The decision which is expected to be made by the public can be done via voting on yceo.votinghubgh.com

The award will be presented at the forthcoming Africa Young CEO Summit which will be hosted in Accra on July 14th, 2022.

Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy, & D-Black named in Top 50 CEOs

Aside from Joe Mettle, Stonebwoy & D-Black, the 2022 list features popular names including Rigworld Group CEO, Dr Kofi Amoa-Abban, Caveman Watches CEO, Anthony Dzamefe, 3Music Networks CEO, Sadiq Abdulai Abi and Annan Capital Partners CEO, Roberta Annan.

Below is the official list of 2022 Top 50 Young CEOs in Ghana arranged in alphabetical order:

Abdul Hayye Yartey – Cheetah FC Adeline Quarshie – Credence Micro Credit Alloysius Attah – Farmerline Anthony Dzamefe – Caveman Watches Boatemaa Barfour-Awuah – Star Assurance Company Limited Bright Yaw Hodzor – Kaprisky Creations GH Charles Antwi Boahen – Kab-Fam Ghana Charles Quao – Quao Realty Christian Boakye Yiadom – Ceqa Foods And Beverages Ghana Ltd Daniel Dotse – Lead for Ghana D-Black – Black Avenue Group of Companies Dentaa Amoateng – GUBA Ebenezer Paul Buckman (Dr) – Sonotech Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah – Empire Domus Ltd Foster Akugri – Hacklab Foundation Francis Gota – aYo Ghana Gregory Rockson – mPharma Gwyneth Gyimah Addo – HairSenta Harrison Boadu Barnoh – Eye360 Security Jay Foley – The Radio Advertising People Limited Joe Mettle – Reverb Studios John Dumelo – Farmer Jorge Appiah – Solar Taxi Kobby Ashong – Asta Print Hub Kofi Amoa-Abban (Dr.) – Rigworld Group Kofi Frimpong – Wilkins Engineering Ltd Kofi Ofosu Nkansah – NEIP Kojo Soboh – EmyAfrica Kwadwo Safo Jnr. – Kantanka Group Kwame A.A. Opoku – Reset Global People Lesley Aidoo Mensah – Afra K Fashion School Louis Amenyo Adanuty – Teksol MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy – HOPin Academy Michael Kwesi Ofori – Investor Hub Nana Yaw Amponsah – Asante Kotoko SC Ohene Kwame Frimpong – Salt Media Group Richmond Kwame Frimpong (Dr) – FLF Africa Roberta Annan – Annan Capital Partners Sadiq Abdulai Abu – 3 Music Networks Salamu Amadu (Alhaji) – Afro Arab group Sammi Awuku – National Lottery Authority Samuel Kofi Acheampong – Angel Broadcasting Network Sangu Delle (Dr) – Africa Health Holding Selorm Betepe – SeloArt Group Sherif Ghali Abdulai – Ghana Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs Stonebwoy – Burniton Music Group Victor Ademang (Dr) – Ahomka Beverages Limited Yanfo Hackman – Social Ghana Yvonne Nelson – YN Productions Yvonne Ohui Maccarthy – ICPS

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.