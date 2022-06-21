Naira Marley shows interest in signing Lasmid after going viral & peaking at #2 on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana with ‘Friday Night’!

Ghana’s man of the moment, Lasmid has caught the eye of Nigerian hitmaker and head honcho of the Marlians, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley after revealing that he’s in talks to sign him.

The MARLIAN President made this known in a recent interview he had on the Ghanaian radio station, Hitz FM when he was interviewed by the renowned Ghanaian media personality Andy Dosty.

According to him, he is doing his best to sign some Ghanaian musicians and he even went ahead to mention a name. The name he mentioned was that of budding Ghanaian musician, Lasmid.

In his submission, he said;

“I love Ghanaian music and I used to listen to the old ones and the new ones are good too. I am trying to sign a couple of the new Ghanaian artistes. One of such is Lasmid. Conversations about Ghana is all about Ghanaian artistes shooting nice videos and moving out of their comfort zones.”

Lasmid has been trended for days and this comes after he dropped his debut single, Friday Night. He is the winner of the MTN Hitmaker season 8 and he released the track on June 10, 2022.

The masterpiece has gone viral and receieved several positive reactions and comments from fans alongside music lovers across the country. Well, the song which was released few weeks ago has entered Apple Music Top 100 Ghana.

Lasmid’s ‘Friday Night’ has debuted on Apple Music Top 100, the single currently occupies the number 3 spot on the music chart.

Furthermore, the buzzing Ghanaian recording artiste, is having a good run with his recent project, “Friday Night“ after it went viral and received several positive reactions and comments from music lovers across the country.

On Saturday, 18th June, 2022, ‘Friday’ night debuted on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana occupying the 3rd position.

The MTN Hitmaker season 8 winner in a recent interview showed appreciation to his fans for thier immense support. Well, the song has today, June 21 moved to the second spot on Apple Music Top 100 Ghana. Screenshot below.

‘Friday Night’ has also amassed over 2 million streams on Boomplay. Lasmid is also known for songs such as ‘Sika’ featuring Kuami Eugene, ‘Atele’, ‘Father’ with Mr Drew, ‘Odo Brassband’ featuring Kofi Kinaata, just to mention a few.

