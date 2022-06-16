No ‘GoG’ tracklist until my YouTube hits 1 Million Subscribers – Shatta Wale postpones Friday’s unveiling

The effrontery, nerve and audacity! Only 1 Don Shatta Wale can hold the whole world in suspense until his demands have been fulfilled as he has postponed his Gift of God tracklist unveiling.

On Wednesday, June 15, 2022, highly rated Ghanaian dancehall musician, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, known within the showbiz circles as Shatta Wale made a special announcement.

The multiple award winning musician, songwriter, record producer and performing artiste in a post via his social media page revealed that, after the much anticipation, track-list for his ‘Gift Of God’ would be released on Friday, June 17, 2022.

Fans and music enthusiasts were in a jubilant mood after the Shatta Movement Empire boss made this revelation. Well, Shatta Wale has postponed the release date for ‘G.O.G’ track-list as promised earlier.

According to the SHAXI CEO, until he gets 1 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel, he will not release the track-list.

He disclosed this in a post his via verified Facebook page on Thursday, June 16. “If my YouTube doesn’t get to 1million subscribers, am not releasing the tracklist of GOG!!! Show me you love me ”, he posted. See screenshot below.

Per our checks, Shatta Wale’s YouTube channel has accumulated 866,000 subscribers. Hence, the SM boss needs an additional 134,000 subscribers to hit 1 million subscribers before he drops the track-list for impending album.

The project when when released will be his 5th album after serving his listeners with, “Wonder Boy” in 2019. Shatta Wale earlier released; “G.O.G Chaff”, according to him, songs on this project, ‘I Pray’, ‘Cool Down’, ‘Love Is A Medicine’ and ‘Maya’ were tunes that didn’t make it to the main album.

