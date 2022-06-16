Epixode gets a Sarkodie endorsement of latest ‘Atia’ audiovisual; claims he’s mad, bad, creative & difficult to work with

Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo, better known as Epixode has thanked Sarkodie after he endorsed his new Atia tune & has made an interesting revelation about himself.

Epixode recently shared a snippet of his new song on the microblogging platform, Twitter, and tagged the rap god to endorse the banger for it to gain attention on social media and all digital streaming platforms.

He wrote; All I want is for @sarkodie to certify that’s it a bang !!, hoping for the SarkCess Music boss to chance on his tweet and endorse his song.

Well, the rapper responded to the tweet and endorsed the song for the dancehall crooner. He replied; You can never get it wrong.

Epixode responded to Sarkodie’s endorsement by expressing his gratitude to the King of rap for his retweet and support.

You can never get it wrong 👑👑👑 https://t.co/5sDY5o1V3o — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 16, 2022

Furthermore, speaking in an interview with Doreen Avio on Hitz FM’s Daybreak Hitz, the one-time reggae/dancehall artiste of the year at the VGMAs stated that he loves to do most of the work when it comes to the creative part of his craft.

Epixode stated that even though he has a solid team backing him in all his music-related activities, he tries as much as possible to secure about 80% of the creative aspect of his music.

He revealed that he mostly works with people who understand his creativity and the nature of his job as an entertainer and the kind of content he loves to put out for his fans to consume.

Epixode further described himself as a bad person and a very difficult person to work with, hence he only associates himself with people who understand his creativity.

