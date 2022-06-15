Sing Your Name! Strongman will sonically drug you this Friday with Mr Drew

Strong Empire’s Emperor, Osei Kwaku Vincent aka Strongman, does one for the ladies in this new tune dubbed, Sing Your Name.

He features none other than the ladies man, born performer and a silky crooner with an energetic dance flair, Mr Drew, who did sonic justice to the love song.

Produced by Mix Master Garzy, you know you can’t go wrong with banging afrobeat swing laced with Strongman’s rap prowess. Get jiggly with this tune now!

Strongman is a distinctive Ghanaian rapper, songwriter and performing artiste with a unique approach to making music. He gain recognition after winning the maiden edition of the Next Big Thing in GH Rap music.

The multifaceted recording artiste, entertainer and father of one has taken to his official social media page to announce the completion of his next project with Highly Spiritual superstar.

According to the ‘Last Verse’ crooner, his next single which is titled; “Sing Your Name” would be released on Friday, 24th June, 2022 on all streaming platform. The upcoming record features award winning singer and dancer, Mr Drew.

Strongman disclosed this in a post he shared on his verified Facebook page. ‘Sing Your Name’ when released will be a follow up to his recent record, ‘Rap God’ which was released on Friday, April 29, 2022.

According to Strongman, the song would be released together with a music video. He shared photos of the videos shoot as well on his Facebook page. See screenshot of his post below.

