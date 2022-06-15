Shatta Wale calls for halting of financial support for the music industry due to these reasons; set to unveil GoG album tracklist this Friday!

Shatta Wale has appealed to the government of Ghana to halt their support to the Ghana Music industry & has announced the tracklist unveiling for his long-awaited ‘Gift of God’ album.

According to the SM Empire boss, the Ghanaian music industry has done nothing to deserve the support they receive from the government, hence the government needs to cut off the support they give them.

In a video making rounds on social media, Shatta Wale wishes to say that the Ghanaian music industry has blinded their heart and minds on what needs to be done to elevate the industry and rather engaged in needless ventures which have placed the industry at risk.

Shatta Wale further stated that even though the government has done its best to support the Ghanaian music industry financially, the industry has failed in judiciously utilizing those funds to good use.

He also mentioned that most people within the music industry are into sharing funds meant to develop the industry among themselves instead of using them for the right purposes.

