Thousands of star-struck fans of Kuami Eugene breach security to invade Baba Yara pitch during performance!

Cutting short his Nigerian media tour following his latest Take Away single release, Kuami Eugene recently experienced the toughest show he has ever performed at.

He revealed that the ecstatic crowd who literally lost their sense and invaded the pitch in excitement during the coronation of Kumasi Asante Kotoko at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium is the reason why he could not continue performing.

Eugene has reportedly cut short his promotional tour in Nigeria for the epic performance at the Stadium before Kotoko’s game against Elmina Shark as he also a die-hard fan of the football club.

He spoke to NY DJ on Y102.5FM’s breakfast show RYSENSHYNE explaining his performance at the stadium when Kotoko won the 2021-2022 premier league.

“This goes beyond being a regular Kotoko fan even though I’m a proper die-hard fan of the club. This was a national platform” he said.

Kuami Eugene also revealed performing at the Baba Yara Sports stadium was the most difficult he had ever done in his life.

“I’ve done over 70,000 fans before in Sierra Leone. Although this crowd was not up to that number, this is the most difficult show I’ve played in my life. This is the closest fans have gotten to me for obvious reasons. I’ve never seen this before.”

He went on to say;

“Everyone was scared. Dentaa advised I don’t go back but I hesitated. She asked several times if I wanted to do it since it was dangerous and I said YES.

At the time, security couldn’t control the crowd. They had already jumped from the stands unto the field and it was crazy. This is the toughest I’ve had and surprisingly, there were women in this crowd. Some even just wanted to touch my hair. It was actually a beautiful experience …”

The Rockstar further said officials asked him to halt his performance as his security could be compromised.

“It was getting tougher and tougher, I had to go. The officials asked I stopped because they were trying to calm the fans down and it wouldn’t work. I performed only three songs although I had about 15 songs to perform.”

