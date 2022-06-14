Investor! Feli Nuna reminds you to be confident on new song

Feli Nuna has released a new empowerment song that seeks to give confidence to women and also address they are often looked down upon.

Titled “Investor”, the talented singer after the controversial interview, which had the panel of men spewing out misogynistic comments drops this new banger to cast out those ‘demons’ in Ghana.

This song encapsulates how women on their hustle are treated unfairly in various industries; Feli Nuna empowers them by reminding them that they are ‘bold and beautiful’ and can do anything they put their mind to.

The song is produced by Shawerz Ebiem and video shot and directed by R.Dee.

Feli Nuna, real name Felicia Nuna Akosua Tawiah, has performed on major stages throughout Ghana, including the Ghana Music Awards Nominees Concert, the 4styte Music Video Awards, Coke Studio Africa, the Yaws Fashion Show in Gambia, the Asia-Africa Youth Festival in China, and many more.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.