fbpx
Top Stories

Wakayna serves serene visuals for ‘Anadwo’ (acoustic version) featuring Grammy certified lead guitarist, Joshua Moszi

Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Wakayna serves serene visuals for 'Anadwo' (acoustic version) featuring Grammy certified lead guitarist, Joshua Moszi
Photo Credit: Wakayna

Ghanaian musician Wakayna officially releases an acoustic visuals version of his hit single dubbed “Anadwo” in Accra on Friday 10th June 2022.

His “Anadwo” single which has been making waves, acoustic video was worked on by the finest people in the music Industry. It featured Grammy Award winning instrumentalist Joshua Moszi and directed by Director Mudah.

As a musician who knows how to hit the nail on the head Wakayna did not disappoint his fans as the environment of the video portrays the lyrics and sense from the song “Anadwo”.

Fans who also expected a real time, current and direct affront to the current love life in the bedroom are amazed as he took it to the next level.

The lyrics ‘mene wo miEnu’ call me the Holy Bahd Guy blended with the guitar makes the video an eye saw.

If you have ever listened to the song and imagining how an acoustic video version of it will look and sound like, the video is on YouTube.

THANK YOU for constantly reading stories on Ghana Music. Kindly like, follow, comment and SHARE stories on all social media platforms for more entertaining updates! Do you have content that you want featured on Ghana Music? Reach out to us via Email at info@ghanamusic.com or on WhatsApp on 055 979 9767.

Tags
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music Follow on Twitter Send an email 8 hours ago
Show More
Photo of Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Emmanuel Ghansah, Ghana Music

Singer, Songwriter, scriptwriter, blogger, lover of the creative arts, brands and communications expert.

Related Articles

Black Lives Matter Remix by Wakayna feat. Don Husky

Audio: Black Lives Matter Remix by Wakayna feat. Don Husky

24th June 2020
Anadwo by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

Video Premiere: Anadwo by Sarkodie feat. King Promise

28th March 2020
Never Give Up by Wakayna

Video: Never Give Up by Wakayna

9th March 2020
Slow Down by Wakayna

Video: Slow Down by Wakayna

18th December 2019

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Check Also
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker