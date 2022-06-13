Samini shows maturity, apologizes for viral video with UG security man!

Ace Reggae/Dancehall maestro, Samini over the weekend landed himself in a pool of mixed reactions from netizens after posting a video that attracted a reply from the University of Ghana.

The University of Ghana on June 12, 2022, reminded the general public that the UG electronic card (e-card) remained a requirement for vehicles to be able to access some four gates to and from the Legon campus.

The Link Gate (towards GIMPA/Achimota), Main Gate (Opposite the Legon Police Station), North Gate (Close to the James Topp Nelson Yankah Hall, Haatso Rd) and the South Gate (From Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research to National Highway 4 – N4) were listed as gates that required an e-card for entry.

After my post about the incident at the security-gate I’ve realized majority of you advised that I should have done the right thing.Nothing makes my case right regardless of how many cards I have and how upset I got .#nocardnoentry Apologies to the young man doing his job. 🙏🏾 🙏🏾 — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 12, 2022

That statement, signed by Emelia Agyei-Mensah, Registrar of the institution, although generic, was not released in a vacuum – if nothing touches the palm leaves, they do not rustle.

The statement was on the back of Samini’s rant on Twitter which was an attack on security personnel at post for refusing to grant him access for not having his electronic card as stipulated by the university’s regulations.

The Dancehall musician, had in a tweet argued that the security personnel should have granted him access although he [Samini] did not have his card on him. His argument was on the basis that he has the card but mistakenly left it home.

While berating the security man who was only doing his work, Samini called on his followers to make the man he sarcastically crowned ‘Chairman of Gatemen Association’ popular.

“I have 2 passes, 1 for my bikes, 1 for cars. Unfortunately, I switched cars and left my pass… come and see Chairman of gatemen association ooo. Let’s make him popular eeh. The #gatechairman of Legon campus. You do all eventually some sensible security come to beg Chairman for me,” the singer tweeted.

In a video clip, the musician, filmed himself and the security personnel, castigating him for strictly enforcing the rule.

Samini’s post, however, did not get the reactions he desired as he was hit with a barrage of criticisms from commenters.

Apology

Having been scolded for goofing, a remorseful Samini deleted the tweet that berated the security personnel and rendered an unqualified apology to him. The musician was subsequently applauded by some tweeps for showing maturity. Some, however, suggested he apologised to the security personnel in person.

A few moments after, the statement issued by the university was in circulation. The notice reminded the general public of how they could enter and exit the Legon campus without an e-card and urged all to abide by the rules.

The only way we can grow as a people is to admit our faults and do the right thing when given a chance. Like a normal human being anger got the best of me and I flipped.Thanks @UnivofGh for enlightening the general public once again about the rules at your gates #nocardnoentry 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/D7XsnTeKyS — SAMINI (@samini_dagaati) June 13, 2022

“Please note that this directive is strictly enforced by designated personnel at the gates, and vehicles without the e-card will not be allowed entry through these gates.

All stakeholders can, however, access the gate leading to the Okponglo Traffic Light into the University (Academic Freedom Road) without an e-card,” it added.

Taking note of the statement, Samini retweeted.

