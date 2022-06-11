To God be the glory, baby number 5 – Sonnie Badu announces!

Founder of the Rockhill Chapel and Ghana’s biggest Gospel music export, Sonnie Badu has announced the birth of his fifth child with his wife, Ann-Marie Davis.

The couple, who have been married for almost 8 years, tied the knot in a private ceremony in Northumberland, London, on August 2, 2014. They have managed to keep the identity of all four of their children, including their new born, private.

The children’s faces are always covered in family portraits, all in an attempt to protect them from the public.

On June 9, the singer revealed the latest addition to his family with an image that captured the hand of the new born who has been showered with love online. The ‘Baba’ hitmaker indicated that he was grateful to God and the means to be fruitful and multiply just like his maker commanded in Genesis 1:28.

“To God be the glory … baby number 5… I am multiplying my seeds on earth … thank you JESUS … #5Grace,” he wrote.

The gender of young Badu was not made public, however, fans of the singer have flooded his Instagram page with congratulatory messages for the new parent.

